Ichabods Lose Overtime Thriller Against Bearcats
For the second time in two meetings the No. 15 Ichabods and the No. 3 Northwest Missouri Bearcats needed an extra frame to decide a winner in a top-15 match up as Northwest Missouri topped the Ichabods 88-85 to split the regular season series. The Ichabods will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Northeastern State at 6 p.m. in Lee Arena.
In a game that saw 17 lead changes and 15 ties, the Bearcats hit 9 of 10 free throws in the extra period to seal the win. In the extra frame, Jalen Lewis matched a pair of free throws by Northwest tying the score at 74. Two more charity tosses by the Bearcats were then matched by a jumper by Tyler Geiman knotting the score at 76. Northwest hit a 3-pointer with 2:48 to go up 79-76 and after a free throw by Jace Williams, two more Bearcat free throws pushed the lead to four at 81-77 before Geiman hit a 3-pointer with 1:47 to go pulling the Ichabods back within one at 81-80.
The Bearcats hit back to back jumpers to go back in front five and a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left by Geiman cut the lead back to two. The Bearcats hit one of two free throws and Tyler Nelson connected on two to cut the lead to 86-85 with nine seconds to play and then after a pair of free throws by Northwest a 3-point attempt by the Ichabods from the corner rimmed out as the Bearcats held on for the win.
The Bearcats led 39-38 going into the halftime break after shooting 64 percent from the field while the Ichabods held serve hitting 63 percent of their shots. The score was tied at 72 going into the overtime as the Ichabods outscored the Bearcats 34-33 in the second half.
Geiman led the Ichabods with 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting hitting three 3-pointers with four assists. Nelson scored 18 points with three steals as did Jalen Lewis and Jonny Clausing scored 14 points off the bench hitting all seven field goal attempts.
Trevor Hudgins scored a game-high 28 points with six assists leading four Bearcats in double figures with Diego Bernard and Luke Waters each scoring 17 and Ryan Hawkings adding 16.
Both teams shot 57 percent for the game as the Ichabods were 31 of 54 and Northwest was 28 of 49. The Bearcats hit 22 of 29 free throw attempts while the Ichabods were15 of 18. Washburn held a 25 to 23 advantage on the glass. Neither team led by more than six during the game and the scores were separated by no more than four in the second half.