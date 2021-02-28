Ichabods Pull Off Big Upset Take Down Emporia State
The Washburn women’s basketball team held the highest-scoring team in the MIAA to 64 points on Saturday afternoon as the Ichabods captured a 74-64 victory over Emporia State in Lee Arena to close out the regular season.
The Ichabods wrap up the regular season with a record of 11-11 while the Lady Hornets finish at 17-5 overall.
Washburn secured the No. 7 seed in the 2021 MIAA Basketball Championship Tournament, presented by Citizens Bank & Trust, and will travel to the No. 2 seed Central Missouri on Wednesday. The starting game time will be finalized on Sunday.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth battle that saw seven lead changes before the period ended with the score knotted up at 13.
Hunter Bentley got the second quarter started with a huge three-pointer to break the tie. A layup by Macy Doebele at the 5:41 mark started a 12-2 scoring run to make it 28-17 in favor of Washburn with 92 seconds left in the opening half. Mackenzie Gamble drained two three-pointers during that scoring run. Emporia State scored the final four points of the frame to trail by seven, 28-21, at the break.
Washburn started the third period with a 10-0 scoring tear and held Emporia State scoreless until the 6:16 mark. Mackenzie Gambled scored five points during a 7-0 run to give Washburn a 22-point lead at 51-29 with 1:58 on the clock. A triple by Bentley sent the Ichabods into the final stanza in front, 54-35.
Both teams took turns scoring until Emporia State rattled off eight-straight points to cut its deficit to eight, 63-55, with just under five minutes remaining. The Lady Hornets were unable to make up much ground as the Ichabods continued to hit timely shots. ESU got within seven with 61 seconds to go, but a Washburn free throw and a layup clinched the 10-point victory.
Washburn finished the day shooting 44.1 percent from the floor while Emporia State had a 35.9 field goal percentage. The Ichabods made 10-of-30 from deep and the Lady Hornets were 7-of-26. Washburn out-rebounded Emporia State, 43-35, and scored 10 points off of 12 offensive rebounds.
Gamble led five Ichabods in double-figure scoring with a career-high 22 points after making 6-of-12 from behind the three-point line. Bentley added 13 points while Doebele was right behind with 12 and eight boards. Nuria Barrientos and Lauren Cassaday each tallied 10 points.
Tre’Zure Jobe totaled 23 points for Emporia State. Fredricka Sheats recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.