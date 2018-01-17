Ichabods Push Winning Streak to a Dozen

The Washburn Ichabods continued one streak and snapped a pair of others as they picked up an 86-78 win over Missouri Southern. With the win, Washburn won its 12th game in a row improving to 14-3 and 8-0 in the game while in the process recording its first win in Joplin since Jan. 21, 2006 ending an eight-game losing streak in the Leggett and Platt Center. The win also ended a five-game winning streak by the Lions in the series. Washburn (14-3, 8-0 MIAA) returns to action on Saturday at Pittsburg State.



The Ichabods led by as many as 15 in the game as a pair of Tyler Geiman free throws capped a 7-0 run pushing Washburn to a 59-44 lead. The Lions chipped away cutting the lead back to 11 before Cameron Wiggins hit a pair of free throws with 6:07 left.



The Lions (11-7, 6-3 MIAA) came back and cut the lead to as few as six at 69-63 with 2:56 to play in the game, but a mini 4-0 run pushed the Ichabod advantage back to 10 on free throws by David Salach and Javion Blake .



The teams combined for 22 free throws (with 20 for Washburn) the final 1:46 of the game as the Lions would get no closer than seven with nine seconds to play in the game.



The Ichabods led at the half 29-22 after holding the Lions to 5 of 23 shooting from the field. The Lions were able to keep the lead under double figures as MSSU hit 9 off 11 free throws compared to 2 of 5 for Washburn. The Ichabods also forced 12 Lion turnovers in the first half. Randall Smith led the Ichabods with seven points in the opening frame.



Isaac Clark led four Ichabods in double figures with 22 points on 8 of 13 shooting adding a career high eight rebounds. Brady Skeens recorded his 29th career double double and his fourth of the season with 15 points, 13 rebounds adding four blocks playing 37 of 40 minutes. Javion Blake scored 12 points and Randall Smith had 10.



C.J. Carr led the Lions with a game-high 28 points.



The Ichabods dominated on the glass outrebounding the Lions 50 to 37 and held the Lions to 36 percent shooting going 22 of 62 from the field. Washburn was 26 of 62 overall hitting 4 of 18 from deep.



Washburn finished 30 of 43 from the free throw line and the Lions were 26 of 33 as the teams combined for 76 free throws and 61 fouls.



Washburn also improved to 8-0 for the first time since the 2003-04 season in the win.

