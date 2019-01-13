Ichabods Push Winning Streak to Eight

A balanced effort Saturday saw the Washburn women’s basketball push its consecutive win streak to eight games and improve to 10-4 on the year and 5-0 in MIAA play, with a 70-51 victory over Northwest Missouri at Bearcat Arena in Maryville.

Three Ichabods finished with double-figure points as the team surpassed 50 percent shooting for the third time in five games, converting on 29 of 57 chances from the floor, while knocking down 5 of 12 from three-point range. The Washburn defense meanwhile recorded its second straight opponent to under .400 shooting as Northwest Missouri (6-9, 2-4 MIAA) made 17 of 50 from the field, while notching eight steals and a season-best eight blocks.

Tied at 12-12 with 9:00 left in the second, Washburn created some breathing room as it pieced together an 11-4 run over the next 3:21. The Ichabods made 4-of-6 from the field during the stretch with back-to-back three-pointers from Taylor Blue and Nicole Murugarren .

Northwest trimmed the margin to four with 5:28 to play thanks to a three-ball from Jaelyn Haggard, as she finished with a game-high 18 points.

The Ichabods however remained resolute with a tough defensive effort as they held the Bearcats scoreless for the next three-plus minutes, allowing the offense to push the score 30-19 before heading into the break with a 37-24 advantage as Washburn closed the half on a 7-2 run.

In the second half, the Ichabods continued to roll along as the offense shot .438, making 14 of 32 chances, while the defense forced seven turnovers and held Northwest Missouri to 8 of 24 shooting from the field.

Washburn lead by as much as 18 in third following an 8-0 run to take a 49-31 lead, before eclipsing that margin midway through the fourth, stretching its led 23 as an 11-0 run made it 68-45.

Reagan Phelan led the offense with a team-best 16 points and six assists with Taylor Blue netting 15. Hunter Bentley finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds, for her first career double-double, while also contributing with six assists, five steals and two blocks.

The Ichabods held a 38-25 advantage in rebounds and also paced NWMSU in paint points, 32-26; turnover points, 20-14; and transition points, 14-6.

Washburn will return to action Wednesday when it hosts Nebraska-Kearney at Lee Arena, with tip-off slated for 5:30 pm.