Ichabods Rally Falls Short Against Bronchos
The No. 13 Washburn Ichabods men’s basketball team fell to the Central Oklahoma Bronchos, 74-72, on Saturday afternoon at Hamilton Field House.
Washburn opened scoring with two made layups to put the team up 4-0 within the first two minutes of the game. Central Oklahoma gained their first lead by going on a 6-0 run within the following few minutes to put the Bronchos up 6-4 with 15:48 on the clock. For the rest of the first half, the Ichabods and Bronchos went on a back-and-forth battle in which the lead changed 11 times and the score tied seven times. Central Oklahoma went on an 8-0 run in the last minute and 37 seconds of the first half to end the half with a 39-34 lead over Washburn.
The Ichabods played the second half with conviction, outscoring the Bronchos 38-35 in the second portion of the game. Washburn got within a two-point deficit three different times throughout the half. With 39 seconds left on the clock, Levi Braun hit a three-point shot to tie the game at 72, giving the Ichabods their closest shot at an end of the game comeback. After a missed three-pointer and an offensive rebound, the Bronchos made a layup with two seconds left as Washburn fell to Central Oklahoma, 74-72.
Tyler Geiman set scored a career-high 32 points, while also leading the team in assists (six), rebounds (seven) and steals (three). Braun had 15 points, all from the three-point range. Rathen Carter and Jace Williams each contributed seven points. Williams also had a team-high two blocks and tied for the team-high in steals (three) with Geiman.
Isaiah Wade paced the Bronchos with 21 points and 18 rebounds. Callen Haydon recorded 14 points and led Central Oklahoma with seven assists.
The Ichabods went 11-14 from the charity stripe for a 78.6 free-throw percentage in the game. The team made all eight free throw attempts in the second half. Washburn scored 18 points off Central Oklahoma turnovers, while the Bronchos countered with 15 points off the Ichabods’ turnovers.
The Ichabods return home for three games to start the month of February. Washburn are set to face the Rogers State Hillcats on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Lee Arena.