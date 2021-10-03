Ichabods Rally Falls Short in Turnpike Tussle

The Ichabods (3-2, 3-2 MIAA) took an early 3-0 lead on their first drive of the game when Trenton Brehm connected on a 32-yard field goal capping an eight-play, 50-yard drive. The Hornets returned serve with their first drive of the game when Braden Gleason completed a five-yard pass to Corey Thomas as ESU (3-2, 3-2 MIAA) jumped out to a 7-3 lead taking advantage of an Ichabod fumble setting the Hornets up at the Ichabod 10.

After both teams punted, the Ichabods drove 14-plays in 65 yards taking a 10-7 lead whenhitfor an 11-yard touchdown play with 32 seconds left in the first quarter.The Hornets came back and scored a touchdown on their next drive regaining the lead at 14-10 with 12:39 to play in the opening half.

After the teams traded punts again, the Hornets went up 21-10 when Emporia State returned an interception 56 yards for a score as ESU took an 11-point lead into the break.

ESU scored on its first drive of the second half to go up 28-10 with 13:18 to play in the third quarter. After a missed field goal attempts by both teams, an Ichabod turnover set the Hornets up at the Washburn 12 and four plays later, ESU scored to go up 35-10 with 12:35 to play.

The Ichabods would then put up 20 unanswered points starting with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Schurig to Letcher with 10:21 to go trimming the lead to 35-17.

Jace Williams then caught the first of his two touchdown passes from Schurig. The first was from 11-yards out with 6:22 to go and the second was with 29 seconds to go in the game on a 21-yard grab. The second cut the lead to 35-30, but the onside kick was recovered by the Hornets ending the Ichabod rally.

James Letcher, Jr. led the Ichabods with 10 receptions for 132 yards and Williams had six catches for 88 yards and two scores. Schurig threw for a career-high 410 yards and four touchdowns completing 34 of 53 passing attempts . His 34 passing completions tied the school record set in 1980 by Mike Atkins against Wayne State.. Zach Willis had 10 carries for 86 yards and Taylon Peters had 11 carries for 44 yards.

Peyton Lane led the Ichabods with eight tackles and Jacob Anderson had six. Landen Urban had six tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Letcher finished with 233 all purpose yards and went over the 100-reception mark for his career as an Ichabod. Schurig threw his 50th touchdown pass raising his career total to 53.