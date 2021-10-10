Ichabods Rally in Second Half, Win in Overtime

The Washburn Ichabods’ James Letcher, Jr., pulled down a 19-yard touchdowns reception from Mitch Schurig in overtime to push the Ichabods to a 23-20 walk-off win over Fort Hays State. The Ichabods will be back in action next week in Yager Stadium when they will play host to No. 2-ranked Northwest Missouri at 1 p.m.
To start the overtime period, the Ichabods (4-2, 4-2 MIAA) won the toss and elected to be on defense first and the Tigers converted a 33-yard field goal taking a 20-17 lead.
Turning the ball back to the Ichabods, Schurig completed passes to Taylon Peters and to Trey Pivarnik before hitting the game-winner to Letcher send the Ichabods to the 23-20 win. The win improved the Ichabods to 5-7 in overtime games. It was the third overtime matchup with the Tigers since 2014 and the second-straight going back to the 2019 season with the Ichabods fell 41-38 in overtime to Fort Hays State.
The Tigers (3-3, 3-3 MIAA) took a 7-0 lead into the break on the only score of the first half with 3:06 to play in the opening quarter when Chance Fuller hit Hunter Budke for a five-yard touchdown pass.
In the third quarter, the Ichabods held the Tigers to a three-and-out and then Schurig connected with Letcher for a 35-yard touchdown strike tying the score at 7-7 with 9:41 to play in the quarter. The tie was short-lived as the Tigers used a 11-play, 93-yard drive capped by a Josh Okechukwu 36-yard reception from Fuller putting the Tigers up 14-7 with 4:35 to go in the third.
The Ichabods came back and cut the lead to four at 14-10 on the next drive when Trenton Brehm nailed a 35-yard field goal just near the end of the third quarter. The Ichabod defense forced a punt on the Tigers’ next possession and Schurig and Peter Afful connected on a 65-yard catch and throw as the Ichabods went up 17-14 with 10:24 to go in regulation.
Both teams traded punts and with 5:14 to go in the game, the Tigers drove 63 yards on 11 plays to tie the score on a 31-yard field goal sending the game to overtime.
Letcher had five catches with two for touchdowns including the game-winner for 56 yards and Afful had four catches for 105 yards and one score. Peters had 15 carries for 68 yards. Schurig was 25 of 31 for 282 yards and three touchdowns completing 81 percent of his passes completing nine in a row to finish the game.
Defensively Kevin Neal, Jr., had 10 tackles with seven solo stops and Peyton Lane had nine tackles.
Both teams finished with 20 first downs as the Ichabods were outgained 386 to 357 by the Tigers. The Ichabods held the Tigers to 67 yards rushing on 27 attempts.