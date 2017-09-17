Ichabods Score 26 Unanswered Points to Top Lions

The Washburn Ichabods scored 26 unanswered point rallying for a 26-16 victory on Saturday against Lindenwood. With the win, the Ichabods improve 2-1 on the season and will play host to Nebraska-Kearny on Sept. 23 in Yager Stadium.



After trailing 13-0 at the break to the Lions (1-2, 1-2 MIAA), the Lions took advantage of an Ichabod fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half to go up 16-0.



Down 16-0, Washburn’s Corey Ballentine returned the ensuing kickoff 51 yards and the Ichabods scored their first points of the game when Blake Peterson connected with James Brania-Hopp on an 11-yard touchdown pass and then the duo hooked up again for the two-point conversion cutting the Lion lead in half with 10:02 to play in the third quarter.



The Ichabod defense held the Lions to a punt on their next drive and Washburn scored on the first play of the fourth quarter when Mickeel Stewart scored on a 1-yard plunge and again the Ichabods converted the two-point conversion when Carey Woods took the handoff and scored around the left end to the the score at 16-16 with 14:57 to play in the game.



After a three and out by the Lions, Washburn drove 60 yards on 11 plays capped by a Perry Schmiedeler from 21 yards to stake the Ichabods to a 19-16 lead with 7:38 to play in the game.



With 4:14 to play in the game, Lindenwood fumbled the ball into the end zone when D. J. Olmstead knocked the ball out from the Lion runner at the Ichabod two yard line and then recovered it in the end zone returning the ball to the Ichabods.



Washburn took over at its own 20 and on a third and four from the Lion 48, Stewart dashed around the left side hitting pay dirt stretching the lead to 10 with 56 seconds to play.



The Lions then had four incomplete passes to end the game wrapping up the win.



Washburn was held to 88 yards of offense in the first half while the Lions gained 213. In the second half, the Ichabod defense held the Lions to 129 yards while gaining 248.



Peterson, making his first career start for the Ichabods was 19 of 30 for 138 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 73 yards on 12 carries. Stewart led the Ichabods with 83 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Woods had five catches and Semaj Johnson had one catch for 30 yards converting a third down.



Defensively, the Ichabods were led by Derrick McGreevy who had 12 tackles and Peter Pfannenstiel had eight stops.



Washburn finished with 336 yards of offense and 18 first downs. The Ichabods were called for six penalties for 56 yards with no penalties in the second half. Washburn was 8 of 17 on third down and 2 of 3 on fourth down conversions.

