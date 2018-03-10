Ichabods Season Comes to Close with Loss to Wolves

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team had its season come to an end after running into a hot-shooting Northern State squad in a 91-75 in the first round of the NCAA Central Regional Tournament. The Ichabods wrap up the season with a 22-10 record after finishing third in the MIAA standings and reaching the MIAA Tournament Championship game last weekend.



The Ichabods were down 12 at the break at 47-35 as the Wolves (32-3) pushed their lead to 12 three times in the first half. In the second half, the Ichabods cut the lead to seven after a lay up by Tyas Martin , but Northern State came back and pushed the lead back to 12 with 61-49 with 13:46 to go and the Ichabods would not get within 13 the rest of the game despite shooting 48 percent from the field going 28 of 58 overall and 14 of 29 in each half.



Brady Skeens led the Ichabods with 18 points adding seven rebounds to finish his career with 1,229 points with 990 rebounds and a Washburn career record of .688 from the field after hitting .724 of his shots this season.



Javion Blake had 17 points and Tyas Martin had 13 points for the Ichabods. Randall Smith had five assists in his final game in an Ichabod uniform.



Northern State shot a blistering 68.6 percent in the game after opening the first half on a 19 of 27 pace for a 70 percent average from the field including 9 of 15 from 3-point range taking a 47-35 lead into the locker room at the break.



Washburn was outrebounded 26 to 21 in the game and committed only seven turnovers while forcing 13 for the Wolves leading to 15 points for the Ichabods.

