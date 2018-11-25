Ichabods Second Half Propels Win Over Greyhounds

Washburn forced 24 turnovers by Eastern New Mexico turning those into 32 points as the Ichabods rolled to a 94-56 win over the Greyhounds.



After leading by eight at the half at 32-24, the Ichabods jumped out on a 17-6 run to open the second half pushing the 48-31 with 16:28 to play in the game as Washburn would go on to stretch the lead out to as many as 40 in the win.



Will McKee led the Ichabods with a career-high 18 points adding eight rebounds with three blocks and three assists. He led four Ichabods (4-1) in double figures as Javion Blake scored 16, Tyas Martin had 14 and Jalen Lewis scored 13 off the bench. Tyler Geiman had six points, seven assists and six rebounds with two steals.



Washburn shot a blistering 59 percent in the second half hitting 20 of 34 shots overall en route to a 46 percent clip for the game finishing 31 of 67 overall and 14 of 30 from 3-point range. Eastern New Mexico (1-4) finished 31 percent from the field and was led by Zach Parker who had 16 points.



Washburn outscored the Greyhounds by 30 in the second half at 62-32. The Ichabods also outscored the Greyhounds 34 to 24 in the paint and 16-0 in fast break points.



The Ichabods will be back in action on Thursday when they will play host to Saint Mary in Lee Arena.