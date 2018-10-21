Ichabods Shut Out on Road Against Bronchos

The Washburn Ichabod football team was shutout for the first time in 49 games as they fell 34-0 at Central Oklahoma on Saturday. Washburn returns to action next Saturday when they will play host to Emporia State at 1 p.m. inside Yager Stadium.

UCO (5-3, 5-3 MIAA) took the opening kickoff and marched 75 yards in nine plays to take a 7-0 lead. After the Ichabods (4-4, 4-4 MIAA) started the ensuing drive on their own 5, Washburn pushed the ball out to the 35 before having to punt for the first of five tines on the day.

The Bronchos then scored on their next drive going 71 yards in 12 plays wrapping up the drive with a 25-yard field goal with 2:40 to go in the first quarter.

Washburn then fumbled on its next drive on the second play from scrimmage returning the ball back to UCO who added another field goal on the first play of the second quarter.

Washburn’s best drive of the first half went down to the UCO 22 after starting at its own one yard line, but did not convert a fourth-down and one turning the ball over on downs and the Ichabods entered the half down 13-0.

The Ichabods took the second half kickoff, but went three and out and UCO needed six plays to go up 20-0 with 10:19 to play in the third quarter. Another Washburn punt led to UCO’s second touchdown of the third quarter to go up 27-0 and with 11:13 to play in the game scored going up 34-0 wrapping up the scoring.

Washburn was outgained 411 to 231 in the game and was limited to 100 yards on the ground and a season-low 131 yards passing.

Curtis Whitten had 29 yards on seven carries on the ground and Mitch Schurig was 11 of 21 for 100 yards. James Brania-Hopp had four catches for 46 yards.

Derrick McGreevy had eight tackles to lead the Ichabods and Dwayne Simmons had six. Landen Urban had five tackles with a sack.

The Ichabods were shutout for the first time since Oct. 11, 2014 in a 44-0 loss at Central Missouri.