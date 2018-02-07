Ichabods Snap Three Game Skid with Win

Lead by the double scoring of Axelle Bernard and Reagan Phelan the Washburn Ichabods outlasted Missouri Western in a 59-45 dogfight Wednesday to improve to 15-8 overall and 7-7 in MIAA action.

The Ichabods dictated the tempo early holding the Griffons (11-12, 4-10 MIAA) scoreless in the during the quarter to claim the period 12-0. Washburn completed 5 of 16 in the first quarter including back-to-back three-pointers from Alexis McAfee and Taylor Blue to end the period.

Missouri Western snapped its drought at the 7:52 mark of the second as it scored back-to-back buckets to make it 12-4. Washburn though responded with six unanswered pushing its margin to 14. The Griffons then trimmed the gap to five as a 9-0 run made it 18-13 with 2:02 till halftime. A layup by Mackenzie Loe nudged the advantage to seven but a pair of free throws by MWSU before the buzzer Washburn take a 20-15 lead into the break.

Washburn was outshot in the period as it made 3 of 8 from the field while MWSU converted 6 of 12 chances and was led with eight points by Cera Ledbetter.

In the third, the Washburn offense regained its rhythm which resulted in an up-tick in its shooting percentage as it completed 6 of 13. The Ichabods edge out Missouri Western, 16-15 in scoring. A nip-and-tuck exchange early in the frame saw the Griffons use a 5-0 spurt to level the game at 28 with 3:34 left in the quarter. The Ichabods though never trailed as Makayla Vargo and Loe combined for a 6-0 run to push Washburn out front, 34-28.

In the fourth, Washburn found itself in the driver’s seat as as it completed a game-best 75 percent from the floor including a pair from behind the arc. The Ichabods slowly rebuilt a double-figure cushion midway through as Bernard and Phelan combined for eight of the quarter’s first 16 points. Washburn then put the game out of reach with a 13-2 run to assume it’s largest lead of the night at 59-39, before six unanswered points by MWSU gave the game its final.

Phelan finished with a game-best 16 points while coming down with five rebounds, while Bernard followed with 14 and two blocks. Cara Donley registered nine points. McAfee had a career-best six assists, while Loe had a game-high seven boards while posting two blocks.

Washburn won the rebound battle, 33-25, and outscored MWSU in the paint, 30-24. The Ichabods made 20 of 45 from the field with 5 of 14 from distance, and 14 of 17 from the charity stripe.

The Ichabods return to Lee Arena for their home regular-season finale on Saturday when they host Northwest Missouri with tip-off scheduled for 1 pm.