Ichabods Soar Past Jets in Road Win
The Washburn women’s basketball team pulled away in the second half to capture a 65-49 victory at Newman on Thursday evening. With the win, the Ichabods move up to 6-6 on the season while the Jets drop to 3-10.
The game got off to a slow start for both teams as the Ichabods held a 4-3 lead midway through the first quarter. Newman hit a free throw at the 4:46 mark to even the score at 4-all, but Washburn closed out the frame on a 10-2 scoring run to lead 14-6.
Trailing 16-8, the Jets hit back-to-back three-pointers to cut the deficit to two with 5:12 left in the opening half. The two teams took turns exchanging buckets until Newman went on a 4-0 mini run to knot up the score at 22 at the 2:08 mark. Nuria Barrientos followed that up with a jumper, sparking a 6-0 run to close out the quarter and give the Ichabods a 28-22 at the break.
The Ichabods took control of the game in the third quarter as they outscored the Jets, 23-11, and hit 5-of-6 from deep. In the final 3:50 of the period, Washburn went on a 14-2 scoring run and poured in four triples from three different players.
Washburn carried a 51-33 lead into the fourth and held a lead greater than 16 points for the remainder of the game. Katie Glatczak drained the ninth and final Washburn three-pointer of the night with 5:03 left in the game and Kambree Rhodes closed out the scoring for the Ichabods with back-to-back jumpers.
Washburn finished the contest shooting 41.9 percent while Newman had a 35.8 field goal percentage. The Ichabods were 9-of-28 (32.1 percent) from behind the arc and the Jets made 5-of-18 (27.8 percent). Washburn dominated on the glass, out-rebounding Newman, 42-31.
All 16 available Ichabods played in the game. Barrientos recorded her fifth double-double of the season as she did a little bit of everything for the Ichabods. She grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds to go with 11 points, seven assists, and two blocks. Hunter Bentley also added 11 points and was 3-for-7 from behind the arc. Mackenzie Gamble, Abby Oliver, Macy Doebele, and Aubree Dewey all chipped in eight points.
Faith Mason-Vestal was the only Jet to finish in double-figures as she totaled 12 on the night.
The Ichabods will wrap up their road trip on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Central Oklahoma. First tip in Edmond, Okla. is set for 1:30 p.m.