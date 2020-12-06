Ichabods Start Fast and Clobber Jets
The Washburn Ichabods opened the game on a 14-2 run and never looked back as they picked up their largest margin of victory in the series with the Newman Jets in a 100-61 win on Saturday afternoon in Lee Arena. Washburn will be back in action next Saturday at Rogers State.
Adding to the 14-2 run over the Jets, the Ichabods also had runs of 15-3, 12-0 and started the second half on a 15-0 run cruising to the win improving to 4-0 in MIAA play for the first time since head coach Brett Ballard‘s first year on the Ichabod bench when they started conference play 8-0.
Washburn shot 53 percent in the first half hitting 7 of 12 3-pointers taking a 47-22 lead into the break while holding the Jets (0-3, 0-3 MIAA) to 8 of 32 from the field and 3 of 14 from deep.
Moving to the second half the Ichabods outscored the Jets 19 to 3 the first 6:41 of the frame building a 66-25 lead pushing their lead to as many as 43 at 7:35 to go in the game after a Will McKee 3-pointer.
Washburn was led by Tyler Geiman who scored 21 points adding nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals leading all scorers in the game. Jonny Clausing had 15 points adding seven rebounds and five blocks. Jalen Lewis scored 14 off the bench hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers.
Jorge Oliva scored 13 points off the bench to lead the Jets.
The Ichabods finished 36 of 69 from the field for a 52 percent clip while hitting 12 of 24 shots from 3-point range. The Jets were 22 of 65 for the game and 9 of 27 from 3-point territory. The Ichabods held the Jet starters to 5 of 27 shooting from the field.
Washburn outscored the Jets 34-0 in Fastbreak points and 46-24 in points in the paint.
The 39-point win is the largest in the 32-game history between the Ichabods and the Jets topping the 38-point win on March 3, 1984 in Topeka in a 128-66 win and was the fourth-straight victory for the Ichabods in the series.