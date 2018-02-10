Ichabods Start Fast and Coast Over Bearcats

The shots were falling for the Washburn Ichabods on Saturday afternoon as they made 32 of 60 attempts, good for 53 percent, to overwhelm Northwest Missouri, 84-54, in their regular season home finale. The third-highest point total this season for the Ichabods bumped their season mark to 16-8 overall, and 8-7 in the MIAA with four games remaining.

Washburn was lead by four players with double-figure points. Reagan Phelan finished with a game-high 23 points behind 7-of-9 shooting with 4-of-6 from three-point distance. Alexis McAfee tallied a career-high 20 points as she went 8-for-8 from the field with half of her attempts from behind the arc. Cara Donley and Axelle Bernard followed with 23 and 11 points respectively.

The Ichabods grabbed a stronghold early as they sprinted out to a 12-0 run just inside three minutes of the opening period and never never looked back. After outscoring the Bearcats, 23-5 in the first, the Washburn offense continued to operate smoothly into the second, notching its best shooting quarter of the afternoon, as it went 11 of 16 from the field en route to taking a 51-15 lead into the break.

Washburn assumed its largest lead of the the game as a 5-0 spurt from Phelan pushed the advantage to 41 with 7:07 left in the third. The Bearcats outscored WU in the third, 22-17, to close the margin to 68-37. The Ichabods regain a 30-plus point to begin the fourth as Bernard, McAfee and Phelan knocked down 4 of 5 shots to combine for a 10-4 run taking a 78-41 lead with 5:58 remaining. Northwest Missouri rattled off nine unanswered point late to get within 28 but the effort was not enough.

In addition to their double-figure points, Phelan and McAfee combined for 11 of Washburn’s 25 assists in the effort. Phelan also had a game-best four steals. Bernard also finished with two blocks, which pushed her season total to 50, and moved her into third in program-history for most blocks in a single-season.

Northwest Missouri was led by Coleman’s 16 points and 11 from Tanya Meyer.

Collectively, Washburn drubbed the Bearcats in the post, boasting a +19 rebound margin, 41-22, while also outscoring NWMSU in the paint, 40-16. The Ichabods finished 10 of 12 from the line while Northwest Missouri was 18 of 53 on field goals, 9 of 29 from three-point distance, and 9 of 13 from the charity stripe.

The Ichabods will close their season with a four-game road swing beginning Tuesday when they take on archrival, Emporia State, at 5:30 pm at White Auditorium.