Ichabods Start Fast in Second Half to Pull Away from the Tigers

The Washburn Ichabods won for the first time in Hays since the 2015-16 season handing the Tigers only their second loss at home in a 76-60 win over Fort Hays State to improve to 17-5 overall and 11-2 in the MIAA at Gross Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. Washburn returns to action on Wednesday with its second-to-last home game of the season when the Ichabods will play host to Missouri Western in Lee Arena.

The Ichabods broke a 9-9 tie with 13:06 to play in the first half by using a 11-2 run over a 3:30 stretch building a 20-11 lead as Tyas Martin scored six points during the spurt. The Tigers came back with two more points before nine straight points from the Ichabods pushed the lead to 16 at 29-13 with 5:39 to go in the first half.

However the Tigers came back with a 10-0 run cutting the lead back to six before Washburn pushed the lead back to eight before a 3-pointer by the Tigers trimmed the halftime margin back to five at 36-31.

Washburn scored the first seven points of the second half going up 12, but the Tigers scored the next four points cutting the lead to 45-37 with 16:14 remaining, but would get no closer than 10 the rest of the way stretching the lead to as many as 19 in the second half en route to the win sweeping the regular season series.

Tyas Martin scored a career-high 18 points leading the Ichabods to the win hitting a career-high four 3-pointers as well not missing from deep. Javion Blake scored 16 points adding six assists and five rebounds while Brady Skeens recorded a double double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. David Salach scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half in the win.

Washburn finished the game 22 of 47 from the field and hit 23 of 28 free throws compared to 9 of 12 for the Tiges. Washburn hit 9 of 20 3-pointers and forced 12 turnovers. The Ichabods held a 34-27 advantage on the glass as well.