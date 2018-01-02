Ichabods Start Not and Cruise Over Spires

The Washburn women’s basketball team opened the 2018 portion of its schedule much the way it ended the previous calendar year as it steamrolled Saint Mary (Kan.), 80-51, Tuesday at Lee Arena to close non-conference play. The Ichabods (12-1), which extended their win streak to six games, return to MIAA action on this Saturday when they host rival Emporia State at 5 pm.



Washburn trounced Saint Mary early and often in the first half, as it outscored USM, 28-7 in the first period before taking the second period, 15-6, and took a 43-13 advantage into the break. During the opening two period, the Spires were held to 5-of-27 shooting while the Ichabods went 16-for-33 including a robust 10-of-18 during first quarter action.



Saint Mary rallied a bit in the third behind a 19-8 stretch to cut the Ichabod margin 21 at the 2:51 mark of the period. Washburn however responded with 16 unanswered to claim a 69-32 advantage at 6:41 of the fourth before a flurry of USM shots began to fall late, as it accounted for 12 of the game’s final 15 points. The effort however was not enough as Washburn claimed a 80-51 victory.



Axelle Bernard led the Washburn assault on the Spires (7-7) as she tallied game-highs with 14 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Bernard completed 7-of-10 from the field and rounded out her stat line by adding two blocks and a steal. Taylor Blue finished with 12 points, while Alexis McAfee netted 11. Mackenzie Loe came off the bench to add 10 to the Ichabod effort.



Collectively, Washburn converted 31 of 68 from the floor, good for 45.6 percent while shooting 6-of-27 (.222) from the three-point distance and 12-of-16 (.750) from the line. The Ichabods 42 of its 80 points from the paint, with 31 of 80 points coming from the Washburn bench