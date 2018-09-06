Ichabods Stuggle in Second Half in Loss to Bearcats

The Washburn Ichabods fell to No. 6-ranked Northwest Missouri 38-17 on a muggy night in Yager Stadium on Thursday. Washburn returns to the road next Saturday for another top-10 battle when they will face Fort Hays State.

The Bearcats took an opening 7-0 lead, but back to back touchdowns by the Ichabods pushed Washburn (1-1, 1-1 MIAA) out in front 14-7. In the first score, James Letcher, Jr. , capped a seven-play, 74 yard drive with a 24-yard touchdown reception with 5:35 to play in the first quarter. Washburn then went up 14-7 on a 39-yard touchdown strike from Blake Peterson to James Brania-Hopp with 10:09 to play.

Northwest (2-0, 2-0 MIAA) tied the score with 7:11 to play in the half as the teams entered the break knotted at 14-14.

To open the third quarter, the Ichabods went on a 44-yard drive and went up 17-14 after Perry Schmiedeler connected on a 35-yard field goal with 11:54. The Bearcats came back with an 11-play, 77-yard drive to go up 21-17 with 7:08 to go in the third quarter.

Northwest pushed its lead to 24-17 with 2:38 to play in the third quarter on a 39-yard field goal. The Bearcats would add two more scores in the fourth quarter to put the final margin at 21 in the 38-17 win.

Austin Tillman led the Ichabods with 16 tackles including 11 solo tackles. Derrick McGreevy had nine tackles and Corey Ballentine , Heath Tucker and Garret Barnett-Kruger each had six.