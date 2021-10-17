Ichabods Stun Second Ranked Bearcats

Neither team would score in the first 15 minutes of the game after the teams after the Bearcats missed a 27-yard field goal after an 18-play, 84-yard drive which took 9:12 off the clock. It wasn’t until the second quarter when the Ichabods took a 3-0 lead on a career-long, 36-yard field goal from Trenton Brehm with 4:39 left in the first half.
The Bearcats would get on the board with their second drive of the second half when Hohensee hit Kaden Davis on a 4-yard touchdown pass putting Northwest up 7-3 with 5:08 to play in the third quarter.
The Ichabods came right back on their next drive capping a 10-play, 70-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Kellen Simoncic to James Letcher, Jr. and after Brehm’s extra point, the Ichabods led 10-7 with 1:16 to go in the third.
Northwest drove down to the Washburn 7-yard line, but missed a field goal from 24 yards out with 11:10 to go in the game returning possession to the Ichabods.
After an Ichabod interception at the Ichabod 40, the Bearcats capitalized and took a 14-10 play with 4:15 to go in the game on an Al McKeller touchdown plunge from 1-yard out. The Ichabods then took possession at their own 4-yard line and drove 96-yards in 11 plays when Simoncic hit Taylon Peters on a swing pass scoring from 15-yards out as the Ichabods when up 17-14 with 48 seconds to play.
Northwest took possession back and drove to the Ichabod 42-yard line before Kevin Neal, Jr., picked off a Hohensee pass at the Ichabod 1-yard line with five seconds to play.
The Ichabods took the safety trimming the Washburn margin to one at 17-16 and after the kickoff by Brehm back to the Northwest 17, Northwest had one play to go and after several laterals, the play ended at the Northwest 9-yard line as the Ichabods snapped the 15-game overall, and 14-game losing streak in Topeka in the one-point win.
Simoncic, in his first extended action of the season, was 15 of 29 for 157 yards and two touchdowns while Letcher, Jr., had a team-high six catches for 59 yards and one score. Zach Willis led the Ichabods on the ground with 23 yards.
Defensively, the Ichabods were led by Garrett Barnet-Kruver who had a career-high nine tackles with one for loss and Malick Fall who finished with a career-high eight tackles including three sacks for 14 yards and a quarterback hurry. Neal, Jr., had seven tackles with the interception.
Northwest outgained the Ichabods 392 yards to 218 and Northwest rushed for 140 yards and held Washburn to 28 yards. Northwest also topped the Ichabods through the air 252 to 190. Washburn took advantage of two Northwest interceptions to secure the win
The Ichabods were efficient in the redzone going 3 for 3 while the Bearcats were 2 of 5.
The win by the Ichabods was the first win over the Bearcats since Oct. 8, 2005 and the first in Yager Stadium since Oct. 8, 1994 snapping a 14-game losing streak.