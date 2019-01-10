Ichabods Survive Griffons in Overtime

The Washburn Ichabods went over 90 points for the fifth-straight game for the first time since the 1992-93 season surviving a 3-point shooting barrage from Missouri Western in a 95-94 overtime win to remain perfect in the MIAA moving to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in league play.

Jalen Lewis hit a free throw with 1.8 seconds to play giving the Ichabods the one-point lead and Lavon Hightower’s heave from 3-point range just missed as time expired.

To start the overtime, the Ichabods went up 88-86 after a pair of free throws by David Salach , but the Griffons came back with a 3-pointer, but Javion Blake hit a free throw with 3:28 to go tying the score at 89. A layup by the Griffons pushed their lead to two, but Salach hit a layup tying the score and a Blake free throw and layup pushed the lead to three with 26 seconds to play.

The Griffons hit their 19th and final 3-pointer of the evening with 13 seconds to go by Tyus Millhollin tying the score at 94. After a missed layup by the Ichabods, Lewis was fouled hitting what would be the go-ahead free throw.

Washburn trailed by five at the break at 40-35. The Ichabods was 20 of 34 from the free throw line hit 5 of 8 from the free throw line in the extra frame. The Griffons (8-8, 2-3 MIAA) did not attempt a free throw in the overtime period.

Blake led all scorers with 34 points going over 30 for the second-straight game on 13 of 22 shooting adding five rebounds and three steals. Salach scored 21 points with four boards hitting 5 of 6 free throws. Tyas Martin finished with 12 points and Lewis finished with 10. Devyn Wilson had eight points with seven rebounds and five assists. Jace Williams had a team-high eight rebounds.

Hudson scored 23 points to lead the Griffons with 23 points and Hightower had 20 points with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Washburn finished 35 of 74 from the field for a 47 percent average while the Griffons were 33 of 70 overall. Western came into the game hitting 32 percent from 3-point range and finished the game at 43 percent hitting 19 of 44. Washburn was 20 of 34 overall from the free throw line and Missouri Western was 9 of 14. On the glass, the Ichabods held a 46 to 43 margin. Washburn outscored the Griffons 58 to 26 in the paint. The Ichabods only committed seven turnovers in the game while the Griffons turned it over 14 times.