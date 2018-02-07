Ichabods Survive Upset Minded Griffons

The Washburn Ichabods used a late game surge to build a six point lead and held on after the margin was cut to one late in a 78-74 win over Missouri Western Wednesday night in Lee Arena. With the win, the Ichabods remain in a first place tie with Northwest Missouri and will host the Bearcats on Saturday at 3 p.m.



After the Griffons went in front 59-58 with 7:14 to play in the game, Washburn scored seven straight to go up six at 65-59 with 5:49 to play as Cameron Wiggins hit four straight free throws. The Griffons used an 11-6 run over the next 3:30 to cut the lead back to one, but a driving Randall Smith layup and two free throws by Tyas Martin , who made his first start of the season, pushed the lead out to five.



The Griffons cut the lead back to three with 19 seconds to go, but Martin hit three more free throws sealing the win after a layup by Missouri Western at the buzzer cut the lead back to four.



Washburn led by one at the end of the first half after both teams shot above 50 percent from the field as the Griffons were 16 of 27 overall (59 percent) and the Ichabods were 16 of 31 (52 percent).



The Ichabods (18-5, 12-2 MIAA) were led by Cameron Wiggins and Javion Blake who each scored 16 points. For Wiggins it was a season high hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers in the win. Brady Skeens recorded his 34th double double of his career and 10th of the season and third straight with 13 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks hitting 4 of 5 shots from the field. Martin scored 13.



Missouri Western was led by Lavon Hightower and Bryan Hudson who each chipped in 16 points.



Washburn outrebounded the Griffons (4-17, 2-12 MIAA) 36 to 26 overall and finished 48 percent from the field while the Ichabods were 47 percent overall. Washburn was 18 of 25 from the free throw line and the Griffons were 11 of 14. Washburn turned 12 offensive rebounds into 14 second chance points and outscored Western 42 to 34 in the paint.

