Ichabods Sweep Hornets in Dramatic Fashion

Washburn Jalen Lewis connected on a 3-pointer as time expired send the Ichabods to a 68-65 win over Emporia State on Saturday afternoon in Lee Arena. The Ichabods improve to 11-7 and 8-4 in the MIAA with the win and will host Newman on Wednesday.
The Ichabods and the Hornets (14-4, 9-3 MIAA) were tied at 55 with 4:51 to go. After ESU hit a pair of free throws to go up 58-56, Michael Keegan hit a 3-pointer staking Washburn to a 58-56 lead with 4:39 remaining. The lead was short-lived as the Hornets hit a 3-pointer of their own to go up by one, however Jalen Lewis hit a 17-foot jumper as the Ichabods went back up one at 60-59. However the Hornets came back and hit one of their own.
Washburn after the teams traded baskets again, Tyler Geiman hit a jumper and then added a free throw after an ESU miss with 26 seconds as the Ichabods led 65-63. ESU’s Trey Buchanan hit a jumper in the paint tying the score with 13 seconds to play setting up Lewis’ winner off of Geiman’s eighth assist of the day.
Geiman led the Ichabods with 18 points adding a team-high nine rebounds and Jonny Clausing finished with 12 points and seven rebounds adding two blocks. Five of his rebounds were on the offensive side. Lewis finished with 11 points and Keegan had 10.
Jumah’Ri Turner led all scorers with 29 points.
Washburn finished 26 of 59 from the field for a 44 percent average holding ESU to 35 percent shooting and 15 points under their scoring average on the season.
The Washburn women’s basketball team captured a 72-67 triumph over Emporia State in Lee Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Ichabods remain at home next week hosting Newman (Jan. 26) and Central Oklahoma (Jan. 29).
The first quarter was back and forth as there were four lead changes and four tie scores. Emporia State (9-8, 4-7 MIAA) knotted up the score at 15-all and then ended the first period on a 5-0 run to go in front, 20-17.
Abby Oliver scored the first three points of the second quarter to level the score at 20 and then after an ESU bucket, Washburn (7-9, 5-5 MIAA) hit back-to-back jumpers to retake the lead, 24-22. The Ichabods pushed their lead to six, 35-29, on a triple by Irene Sanz with just over a minute left in the first half. Emporia State scored the final three points of the quarter but Washburn remained in the lead, 35-32, at the break.
The Lady Hornets scored three unanswered points to start the second half to even the game at 35-35. Nuria Barrientos grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up to give the Ichabods the lead again and Washburn stayed in front for rest of the quarter. Oliver tallied eight points in the frame and her final three points sent Washburn into the final stanza with a 57-48 advantage.
Washburn extended its lead to double-digits in the opening minute and kept it that way until Emporia State put together an 11-2 run starting at the 4:30 mark and trimmed WU’s lead to 67-64 with 54 seconds left in regulation. On the ensuing possession, Hunter Bentley added some cushion to the lead converting on an old-fashioned three-point play. The Lady Hornets continued to fight back and drained a three-pointer with 22 seconds to go to get back within three. Needing to stop the clock, ESU fouled Bentley and she made both free throws to make it 72-67. The Lady Hornets missed their final two shot attempts and the Ichabods secured their second-consecutive home victory over ESU.