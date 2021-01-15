Ichabods Sweep Lions at Lee Arena
The No. 8 Washburn Ichabods hit their first 3-pointer of the game and that opened the flood gates as the Ichabods tied a school record with 18 3-pointers in the largest win in 84 all-time meetings with Missouri Southern in a 99-58 victory. The Ichabods return to action on Saturday hosting Pittsburg State starting at 3 p.m.
Tyler Geiman hit the first three of the game 65 seconds into the game on a bank shot as the shot clock expired and after a review it was called good leading the way to the school record from deep. The Ichabods took a 47-33 lead into the break after shooting 59 percent from the field going 17 of 29 from the field as the Ichabods used a 11-0 run over a 2:20 stretch of the first half to turn a 31-27 lead into a 42-27 margin over the Lions who dropped to 4-5 (4-5 MIAA).
In the second half, the Ichabods (9-1, 9-1 MIAA) lifted their shooting percentage to 60 percent hitting 21 of 35 shots from the field with another nine 3-pointers outscoring the Lions 52 to 25 in the second half leading to the 41-point win. The previous largest of margin in a victory over the Lions was 38 set on Feb. 12, 1988 in a 94-56 win in Joplin.
Geiman finished with a game-high 28 points on 12 of 16 shooting with 10 assists recording his second-straight double double and the eighth of his career. Levi Braun recorded a career-high 19 points hitting 6 of 7 3-point attempts going 4 of 4 from deep in the first half. Jalen Lewis had 19 points after going 5 of 5 from 3-point range and Rathen Carter had 15 points with six rebounds. Tyler Nelson had eight points with five steals.
Cam Martin led the Lions with 26 points.
Washburn blitzed the nets in the game shooting 59 percent for the game with equal numbers of nine 3-pointers in each half as the Ichabods snapped a four-game slide to the Lions.
The Ichabods scored 31 points off of 18 Lion turnovers (31 to 5 advantage for the Ichabods) and outscored the Lions with 23 bench points to 15 for Missouri Southern.
The Washburn women’s basketball team won its second-straight game on Thursday night with a 56-49 decision over Missouri Southern in Lee Arena. With the victory, Washburn moves up to 4-4 while Missouri Southern falls to 4-5 on the season.
The Lions scored the first points of the game and knotted up the score at four-all early on, but the Ichabods followed that up with a 6-0 run to go in front, 10-4, at the 4:14 mark. Missouri Southern hit a three-pointer as time expired in the first quarter, but Washburn held on to a 15-12 advantage.
Missouri Southern outscored Washburn in the second frame, 10-6, and took a one-point lead into the break with the score sitting at 22-21.
The Ichabods evened the score at 24 and 32 before closing out the quarter on a 7-1 run to reclaim the lead, 37-33. Washburn went 8-of-14 from the free throw line in the period.
Washburn held on to the lead for the remainder of the game and led by as many as nine points. The Ichabods continued to see success at the free throw line as they went 13-for-16 in the final quarter.
Neither team shot the ball exceptionally well in the low-scoring affair as Washburn finished with a 31.3 field goal percentage (15-of-48) while Missouri Southern recorded a 32.7 clip (16-of-49). The Ichabods did not hit a three-pointer, going 0-for-9, while the Lions made 5-of-16 from deep. Washburn made 36 trips to the free throw line and converted on 26 of those attempts. The Lions finished with a slight edge on the boards, 37-35.
Oliver was 7-for-11 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free throw line to score a career-high 19 points. Hunter Bentley also finished in double-figures with 15 points and was 9-of-10 from the charity stripe. Barrientos notched her third double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Carley Turnbull was the Lions’ top-scorer with 15 points and she also had eight rebounds.
The Ichabods will host Pittsburg State on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1 p.m. to close out the week.