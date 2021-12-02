Ichabods Swept at Home By Tigers

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team fell in its MIAA opener to Fort Hays State 68-58 on Wednesday night in a game which the two teams combined for 47 fouls. The Ichabods return to action on Saturday hosting Nebraska-Kearney at 3 p.m. in Lee Arena.
The Ichabods (3-4, 0-1 MIAA) jumped out to a 6-0 lead on basketball from three different players and would go on to lead 14-10 after the first media timeout before the Tigers (5-0, 1-0 MIAA) used a 7-0 run to take a 17-14 lead. After Washburn regained the lead at 20-17 with 8:33 to play, the Tigers used an 11-3 run pushing their lead to five at 28-23 eventually going up seven taking a 36-29 lead into the break.
To start the second half, the Ichabods cut the lead to 41-38 via a 9-3 run but over the next 10 minutes the Tigers moved their lead to as many as 11 at 55-44 with 6:16 to play. Washburn however outscored the Tigers 10-2 over the next 2:57 cutting the margin to three at 57-54 on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Thorne.
Fort Hays State finished the game with an 11-4 spurt hitting 9 of 11 free throws down the stretch taking the 10-point win snapping a six-game winning streak over the Tigers.
Washburn was led by Andrew Orr who scored a career-high 14 points hitting all seven of his field goal attempts adding six rebounds and two blocks. Michael Keegan had 13 points with seven rebounds and three blocks adding two assists. Thorne had a career-high six assists scoring seven points.
The Tigers were led by Nyjee Wright who had 15 and Jared Vitztum who scored 14.
Washburn finished 21 of 52 from the field hitting 3 of 14 shots from 3-point range and 13 of 19 free throws overall. The Tigers were 24 of 34 from the free throw line hitting 19 of 53 overall shots and 6 of 23 from deep.
The Tigers had a 38 to 31 advantage on the glass turning 12 offensive rebounds into 11 second chance points.
The 47 combined fouls were the most since the Ichabods and Missouri Western had 47 in a game on Jan. 9, 2021.
The Washburn women’s basketball team fell in the first MIAA contest of the season against top-ranked Fort Hays State on Wednesday evening, 72-50. The Ichabods continue MIAA play and host No. 21 Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Tigers (6-0, 1-0 MIAA) never trailed in the game and got off to a quick start, leading 12-2 three minutes into contest. Jump shots by Hunter Bentley and Shae Sanchez in the final 55 seconds of the opening period cut FHSU’s lead to 17-12.
Fort Hays State extended its lead over Washburn (1-5, 0-1 MIAA) in the second quarter, thanks to shooting 53.9 percent from the floor in the frame, and held a 36-24 advantage at the break.
A 10-2 Washburn scoring run midway through the third pulled the Ichabods within eight points, 42-34, but that would be as close as it got as the Tigers responded with an 11-2 run to close out the quarter and led by double-digits for the remainder of the game.
Fort Hays State finished the night shooting 45.3 percent from the field and made 7-of-15 from deep while Washburn had a 34.0 field goal percentage and made 3-of-15 from behind the arc. The Tigers had a slight edge on the glass, 34-30, and netted 10 second chance points.
Bentley and Nuria Barrientos both contributed nine points. Macy Doebele added seven points and tied for a team-best five rebounds. Abby Oliver led the team with three assists.
Four Tigers finished in double-figures, led by Olivia Hollenbeck’s 13 points.