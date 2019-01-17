Ichabods Top Lopers By 31 in Largest Win in Series

The Nebraska-Kearney Lopers scored the first point of the game, but the Ichabods responded by scoring the next 12 points jumping out to a 16 to 3 lead in the first eight minutes of the game en route to an 89-54 win on Wednesday night in Lee Arena. The Ichabods (12-3, 5-1 MIAA) return to action on Saturday hosting Fort Hays State in the NCAA Game of the Week starting at 3 p.m. following the women’s game.

The Ichabods would go on to build their lead to 24 to 7 in the first half with 6:23 to play before taking a 34 to 18 lead into the halftime break as Washburn held UNK to 7 of 29 shooting in the first half.

Nebraska-Kearney (5-11, 0-7 MIAA) closed the margin to 13 in the second half at 45-31 with 15:19 to play in the game, but the Ichabods kicked off a 24-11 run pushing the lead to 26 at 69-43 going on to lead by as many as 33 with under a minute to play breaking the series record with the Lopers for the largest win in the 44-game history topping a 30-point win over UNK on Dec. 14, 1951 in Kearrney in a 94-64 Ichabod win.

Tyler Geiman dished out the had a career-high 16 assists falling just one shy of tying the Ichabod record set by all-time assists leader Jordan Canfield who had 17 against Missouri-St. Louis on Feb. 11, 1995. Geiman’s total matched the 16 by Randall Smith notched against Missouri Southern on Feb. 6, 2016. Geiman added a career-high nine rebounds as well.

Sevon Witt scored a career-high 23 points on 9 of 11 shooting from the field with five rebounds. Tyas Martin scored 16 with eight rebounds and David Salach scored 13 with six boards.

Kyle Juhl and Chase Winchester each had 12 points to lead the Lopers.

Washburn finished 51 percent from the field hitting 35 of 69 shots overall going 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the second half after going 0 for 9 in the opening 20 minutes. UNK was held to 20 of 62 shooting overall and improved to 8 of 16 from deep in the second half after hitting only one of eight attempts in the first half. Washburn was 13 of 16 from the free throw line and the Lopers were 9 of 13.

On the glass, the Ichabods held a 45 to 35 advantage and outscored the Lopers 21 to 2 in fast break points and 51 to 21 in bench points as well as 59 to 18 in the paint. The Ichabods also forced 15 turnovers leading to 24 points.