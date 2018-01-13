Ichabods Win Defensive Battle with Bronchos

The Washburn Ichabods held off a Central Oklahoma second half rally picking up their 11th-straight win improving to 13-3 and 7-0 in the MIAA with a 49-47 win over the Bronchos as Jordan London’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed leading the Ichabods to the win. Washburn will be in action next on Wednesday at Missouri Southern.



With Washburn up 12 at the break, UCO scored the first 13 points to start the second half taking a 27-26 lead with 16:59 to play. Tyas Martin ‘s layup snapped the run, but UCO came back with two points to take a 29-28 lead with 15:02 to play.



After a layup by Brady Skeens who finished with seven points and a game-high 16 rebounds, and a free throw by Jace Williams was up two, but again UCO came back with four straight points to go up 33-31 with 12:11 to play.



Washburn then ripped off a 12-0 run to go up 43-33 with 8:24 to play. UCO cut the lead to six with 6:31 to go and to four with 4:02 to play, but a 3-pointer by Javion Blake , the newest edition to the Washburn 1,000-point club, hit a 3-pointer pushing the lead back to seven with 3:45 remaining.



From that point, UCO’s Marquis Johnson hit a 3-pointer to cut the advantage back to four and Jake Hammond’s hook shot in the lane cut it to two with 40 seconds to play, but neither team scored the rest of the way as the Ichabods picked up the win to remain a perfect 9-0 in home games.



The Ichabods took a 26-14 lead into the halftime break holding Central Oklahoma (12-5, 5-3 MIAA) to 6 of 27 shooting from the field including 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Washburn was 9 of 22 for a 41 percent clip hitting 6 of 7 free throws pushing out to the 12-point lead at the break.



Blake led the Ichabods with 13 points lifting his career total to 1,005 points in his junior season. Skeen’s 16 rebounds pushed his career total to 811 (fourth in school history to go over 800 rebounds) and the Ichabods’ career leader in blocks went over the 200 mark with his three blocks.



Johnson led UCO with 11 points and Hammond had a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.



Washburn held the Bronchos to 33 percent shooting in the game hitting 20 of 60 shots while the Ichabods were at 37 percent on 18 of 49 shooting. The Ichabods were +12 in rebounds hodling a 45 to 33 advantage on the glass and hit 9 of 14 free throws. Both teams hit four 3-pointers in the game. The Ichabods committed 17 turnovers leading to 15 points for the Bronchos and were outscored 32 to 28 in the paint.



The 49 points was the fewest by the Ichabods in a win in the shot clock era and the 96 combined points were the second fewest scored by Washburn and its opponent in the shot clock era.