Ichabods Win Double Overtime Thriller Over Emporia State

In the 102nd meeting of the Clash on I-335, Washburn trailed by as much as 14 during the second period before finding its rhythm in the second half, converting 18-of-34 chances, to rally and knock off rival No. 23 Emporia State, 96-88, in a double-overtime thriller. The result marks Washburn’s first extra period victory in the series’ 40-plus year history, as it improved to 8-4 on the year and 3-0 in MIAA play.

Tied at 76 after regulation, the contest entered the series’ fifth-ever overtime. The back-and-forth action during the first 40 minutes carried into the extra period with neither side pulling away as they went to an additional frame with the score level at 85-all.

In the second overtime period it was all Washburn. Reagan Phelan opened the scoring with a three-pointer 15 seconds into the frame. The highlight of the frame however was that Ichabod defense which held Emporia State 0-for-6 from the floor and a combined 2-for-10 during both extra periods, while the Washburn offense shot a combined 7-for-11 during extratime, including a 3-of-6 from behind the arc.

Trailing 43-32 at the half, Washburn began its comeback in the third with a 13-6 during the opening 3:58 of the period. During the run, the Ichabods shot 6-for-10 including a triple from Hunter Bentley at 6:02 to cut the deficit to three.

Washburn eventually pulled late in the third thanks in part to a 10-1 run during the final 1:44 of the frame. The run started with Reagan Phelan hitting a mid-range jumper, trimming the Emporia State (10-3, 1-2 MIAA) advantage to 54-51, before Taylor Blue , Nicole Murugarren tacked on back-to-back layups. Bentley added a pair of free throws before Phelan bookended the push with a driving layup before the the buzzer sounded, giving WU a 59-55 lead.

Washburn added a pair of free throws early in the fourth before the Lady Hornets rattled off 10-0 run and regained the lead at 65-63 with 5:02 left. Tied at 73, Taylor Blue drained a three with 0:07 left to nudge the Ichabods ahead, but a friendly bounce off the rim allowed ESU’s Emily Miller’s last second effort erase the advantage and force overtime.

Hunter Bentley led the Washburn offense netting a career-best 29 points as she made 10-of-16 from the floor including 3-of-5 from three-point distance. Taylor Blue and Reagan Phelan also made notable contributions as each finished the evening with double-double efforts. Blue notched 27 points behind 10-of-16 shooting and pulled down a game-best 12 rebounds, while Phelan scored 17 and dished out a career-best 11 assists.

Washrburn finished the evening shooting 40-for-79 from the field with 8-of-20 from long-range. In addition to the final scoreboard, the Ichabods outscored ESU, in the paint, 48-36, while tallying a 16-7 advantage in fast breaks. On the glass, Washburn out rebounded Emporia State, 40-35.

The Ichabods will return to action Wednesday, when they travel to Missouri Western for a 5:30 pm tip-off in St. Joseph, Mo.