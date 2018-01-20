Ichabods Winning Streak Snapped as They Can’t Hold On Against Gorillas

The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball team had its 12-game winning streak come to an end in a 76-74 loss at Pittsburg State. Washburn falls to 14-4 and 8-1 in the MIAA. Washburn returns to action on Jan. 24 hosting Southwest Baptist.

A 3-pointer by Jabari Antwine with five seconds to play put the Gorillas (11-7, 4-5 MIAA) up 76-74 and after a timeout Washburn’s half court attempt came up short.

Washburn trailed by as many as 13 in the first half at 35-22 with 4:50 to go, but scored 10-straight points cutting the lead to three and would eventually tie the game on a Tyas Martin 3-pointer knotting the score at 38-38.

In the second half, Washburn opened the frame on a 9-1 run and built a lead of nine with 11:12 to play in the game. With Washburn leading 64-58, the Gorillas went on an 11-2 run over the next 2:47 to take a one point lead at 67-66.

A Cameron Wiggins 3-pushed Washburn back up 69-67 with 4:39 to go and the Ichabods would go up five at 73-68 with 2:35 to play, but the Gorillas closed the game on an 8-1 run for the comeback win hitting all three field goal attempts including two 3-pointers while the Ichabods were 0-2 from the field during the same stretch with the only points on a Brady Skeens free throw with 1:12 to play.

Skeens became the 25th Ichabod to reach the 1,000-point mark leading the Ichabods with his 30th career double double with 17 points and 12 rebounds adding three blocks going 8 of 11 from the field. David Salach scored a season high 14 points and Javion Blake scored 10 with six assists. Antwine led the Gorillas with 18 points.

Washburn finished 30 of 66 from the field (46 percent) while the Gorillas were 27 of 62 (44 percent). Washburn outrebounded Pitt State 41 to 38.