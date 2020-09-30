IED Explodes in Car in Topeka
Press Release
4140 SW 6th Ave. Topeka; within a vehicle in the parking lot
On September 29, 2020 at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Topeka Fire Department Investigation Unit was requested by the Topeka Police Department to assist with an investigation involving a detonated IED found within a parked vehicle.
As with any Post Blast Investigation, the investigation falls within the jurisdiction of the Topeka Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.
The Topeka Police Department Bomb Unit determined the scene to be safe and assisted with the investigation.
The following is a brief summary from the Fire Investigation Unit:
- Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the explosion to be associated with an intentionally placed IED device with the passenger compartment of a vehicle parked within the western parking lot. A search of the area revealed no other devices.
- Estimated damage is being listed at approximately $1500.00 and was contained to the vehicle of origin. No other damage to adjacent property was noted.
- Agencies assisting with the investigation include Topeka Police Department, Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority (MTAA), and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Any individuals with information about the circumstances of this fire are being asked to please contact Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or Toll Free at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).