If a tree falls, who pays for it…a reminder from AAA Kansas

With severe weather rolling through Kansas again, it’s time to remind people who is responsible for damage based on where it occurs.

“A lot of people had some damage,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas.” A lot of those limbs, if they’ve fallen on your car, probably your auto policy will cover that. If your car is damaged by fallen tree limbs or something, you need to talk to your car insurance.”

Home insurance, on the other hand is based on where something lands, not where it falls from.

“If your tree falls on your house, your homeowners insurance should be covering that,” said Haugh. “If your tree falls on your neighbor’s house, they will probably have to turn that in themselves and vice versa.”

If you were lucky enough to have your trees remain intact, it’s probably still worth a second look.

“If you’ve got some trees that are looking a little suspect, it’s definitely time to have those checked out,” said Haugh. “This is a good reminder for that.”

It’s important to note that if you know or should know a tree on your property is weak, damaged, or decayed, but you do nothing about it, and it crashes down on a neighbor’s home (or vehicle), you could be held liable for damages.