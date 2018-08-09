August 8 was going on like any normal Wednesday, and I was just sitting in the WIBW 580 studio hosting 580 Sports Talk and trying to ignore more impending doom this season for Kansas football when a tweet from CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli popped up on my timeline.

Worst Point Differential in CFP Era 1. Kansas: -1,057

2. SMU: -666

3. Kent State: -660

4. Oregon State: -607

5. Hawaii: -571

5. San Jose State: -571

7. UTEP: -569

8. Charlotte: -561

9. ULM: -550

10. New Mexico State: -545 — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) August 8, 2018

Come on, man. It was a beautiful day that just got nuked because I had to be reminded that KU is the worst team in America. If you incorporate every single game since the start of the 2014 season, Kansas has a -22 point differential per game. Typing that out makes me ill.

It seems unfair to keep piling on the Jayhawks sometimes. Everybody the world over knows how bad things are for Kansas football. But don’t worry, the fine folks at the Reddit CFB board are here to add fuel to the fire.

Here is the full Kansas road losing streak, featuring only the true away games (e.g. no neutral site games at Arrowhead vs Mizzou): pic.twitter.com/8UYzszAewk — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 9, 2018

I’m physically pained every time I see this.

In case you’ve been living under a rock and have been devoid of college football memes for the last few years, Kansas hasn’t won a road football game since Sept. 12, 2009. For context, I will turn 24 years old this September. It was 10 days after my 15th birthday the last time the Jayhawks won on the road. I was about three weeks into my freshman year of high school. I know the passage of time isn’t a novel concept, but I’ve lived nearly 38 percent of my life during the KU football road losing streak.

Again, I’m in pain.

If you want to go even deeper into the current doldrums on Jayhawk football misery, just take a look at the David Beaty era in that list of Kansas road losses. Since Beaty took over the program in 2015, Kansas isn’t just 0-16 on the road (and 3-33 in general, people forget that), it’s lost every road game by an average of 31 points. Not 3.1, 31. That includes one loss by single digits.

Air sickness bags are provided in the seatback pocket in front of you.

Again, I get that it’s easy and to a degree uncalled for to keep ragging on the Kansas football team. Trust me, I want nothing more that to passionately and emphatically cheer on the Jayhawks every Saturday in the fall. I would love to spend my energy conserved for Kansas football to be spent on praising Joe Dineen and Daniel Wise instead of getting angry about the program and its coaching staff.

Sadly, it’s almost intellectually dishonest to just ignore the plight of the program. There’s a small segment of the Kansas football fandom that does nothing but pump sunshine and talk about how Beaty is a great man who can do great things in Lawrence. They’re right that he’s a good guy, unquestionably. But KU had countless questions when he came to town, and now there are even more questions and problems to confront (I say this recognizing that he was put in a position to fail from the start, to a degree).

I’m going to try to be positive when the season starts, I really am. I want Kansas football to be successful. That doesn’t stop recent history from making me convulse, though.