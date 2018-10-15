If you have Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage Coverage, it’s open enrollment time

It’s an important time of year for those with Medicare prescription drug coverage.

“With Medicare, they have a prescription drug benefit, it’s called Medicare Part D,” said Janet Boskill with the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services. “That is the option for Medicare beneficiaries who have prescription drug coverage. Each year, the open enrollment period is from October 15 through December 7. This is the time when people who already have Medicare can make a change in their prescription drug coverage or in their Medicare Advantage coverage.”

Medicare Advantage works a little differently.

“That is through a private insurance company who contracts with Medicare,” said Boskill. “They then provide all of the beneficiaries’ Medicare coverage. The open enrollment period is for changing plans. They can switch to a Medicare Advantage plan. They can switch to a prescription drug plan. It is that time of year for everyone to review their coverage.”

The State of Kansas has a hotline you can call to find out more information on how to get the right plan for you.

“We have a program called the Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas program,” said Boskill. “It is the state health insurance assistance program, which is funded through a federal grant. The phone number that they can call is our toll-free hotline (800) 860-5260.”

People are actively answering the phones from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.