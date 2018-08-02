If you haven’t already, time to research if you’re voting Tuesday

If you haven’t looked into your ballot yet for the primary coming up on Tuesday, it’s probably time to do that, particularly if you are a Republican in Kansas 2nd Congressional District.

“On that Republican primary side, you’ve got seven people running for governor, you’ve got seven people running for Congress,” said Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell. “Sometimes, the challenge is just remembering all the names and trying to do the research on who you want to vote for.”

If you have any questions, call your election officials. If you are unaffiliated, you can still vote in the primary, but you have to choose which one and change to that party.

The way I like to explain it, because it can be a little confusing, is to say, you can actually join the Republican or Democrat party for purposes of voting in this election. As an unaffiliated, you can join, but if you’re already in a party, if you’re Republican or Democrat or Libertarian, you cannot change that.”

The deadline to change passed in June.

“Once in a while, people forget their driver’s license, or that photo ID is required,” said Howell. “Really, that’s not a big deal. Just vote a provisional. That’s one of those six reasons that people might need to vote a provisional. If you do, it’s not a big deal, just make sure you get us a copy of your driver’s license at the office and we’ll make sure it gets counted.”

State law requires that polling places open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.