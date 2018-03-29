iKan app launches with auto registration functionality, with more to come

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer announced the launch of the iKan app, which is being rolled out to allow for payments of automobile registration fees on your iPhone.

“Kansans will now have the ability to receive status updates through email alerts and push notifications for services, rather than having to drive to the closest office location and wait in line,” said Colyer. “By substantially increasing the number of digital transactions, we expect the use of iKan to help us reduce office wait times in various offices across the state. For those who are not using the app, we want to make their experience better, and this allows that to

happen.”

Colyer said the app will be able to do more things as the months go along.

“This project doesn’t end with just today’s announcement,” said Colyer. “We’re going to continue working to streamline services and make government more accessible and more convenient for Kansans. This is a good first start. In fact, in the coming months, we plan to roll out access to some additional services through iKan, including access to vital records and even voter registration.”

The state will charge a $2 convenience fee for the transactions done on the app to pay for it.