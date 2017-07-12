WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


86°F
Clear
Feels Like 93°
Winds SSW 8 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm90°
71°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm86°
66°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy91°
68°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear93°
68°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear95°
72°

Illegal burn causes explosion, fire in SE Topeka

by on July 12, 2017 at 11:16 PM (1 hour ago)

An illegal burn inside a swimming pool caused an explosion that shook several homes in a southeast Topeka neighborhood Wednesday night.

The explosion and subsequent fire happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of SE 25th Street.

Shawnee Heights Fire District Battalion Chief Rick Deibert says residents were burning trash and debris inside an in-ground swimming pool behind their home. The residents did not have a burning permit.

Deibert says it wasn’t immediately clear what inside the pool caused the explosion.

Neighbors say the residents have been filling the pool with building materials and trash for the last five years.

Billy  Boltz says he believes the pool contained fencing materials, wood from an old deck and other items that have accumulated over the years.

Boltz, who lives across the street from the home, ran outside when he heard the explosion.

He told WIBW News Now that he saw one resident standing outside watching the fire before another came out and told the quickly growing crowd of bystanders that everything was OK.

Deibert says no one was injured in the explosion that could be felt as far north as SE 6th and Croco and by people near 37th and Croco to the south.

There were no damages reported to any surrounding homes.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the pool and had the scene cleared within two hours.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle