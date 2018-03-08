Immigrants say working at Kansas ranch was ‘like slavery’

Immigrants working on a remote Kansas ranch toil in type of servitude to pay back their employer for the cost of smuggling them into the country.

That’s according to five people who worked at Fuller Cattle Co. One former worker shared a pay stub with The Associated Press showing that he took home a little over $200 for two weeks of nearly constant work, or just over $1 an hour. The company deducted a $1,300 cash advance repayment.

Rachel Tovar is another worker who spoke to the AP. She says the company’s practices were “like slavery.”

A company attorney says the allegations are simply not true. He says company policy was to give pay advances to workers who have no credit so they could buy vehicles or homes.