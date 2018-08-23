Immigration policy not consistent due to Congress inaction, KU professor says

Immigration policy is a real patchwork of political opposition, since Congress has decided not to set more broad national policy. That’s according to an analysis by a University of Kansas political scientist.

“Some move in a more restrictionist or punitive direction towards immigrants,” said KU’s Gary Reich. “Other states are moving in a more accommodating direction and so, what we’re getting now is a clash among state policies.”

A driving force on this is economic, as some states don’t see enforcement as cost effective at the local level, while others see it as necessary to uphold the overall rule of law, whether they think they should spend resources on it or not.

“Many states and localities have different views about not only who should pay the costs, but what the costs are and what the benefits are,” said Reich. “What we see in some of these debates are not only controversies over who’s going to pay costs of enforcement or what laws cost, but as well, we start to see states having different arguments over what are the benefits of having, for example, in state tuition granted or temporary protection status granted to unauthorized immigrant students.”

Part of the reason Congress may be slow to act is because the issue may be more valuable to them than the solution.

“This started back in the early 2000s, maybe 15 years ago,” said Reich. “A lot of politicians started to realize…for example, anti-immigrant politicians realized, hey, this is a great way to raise an issue that will get me votes in some parts of the country and that will raise money.”

In Kansas, Republican candidate for Governor, Kris Kobach has made immigration policy a main feature of his campaign in 2018.