Immigration Service Restoring Jobs in KC Metro
The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Service plans to restore 500 jobs that were cut last year in the Kansas City region.
The Kansas City Star reported that the agency, which processes immigration-related paperwork, including international adoptions, laid off 800 workers last year because of a sharp drop in immigration activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
USCIS has a National Benefits Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Overland Park, Kansas.
It is funded by fees on immigration applications, and does not receive direct funding from Congress.
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kansas, and U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, a Democrat from Missouri, both applauded the agency’s decision to restore the jobs.
“Restoring these critical jobs at the National Benefits Center in the Kansas City region will help support the local economy and the nation, as these employees work to process immigration applications,” Moran said.