Important tax deadline coming up for farmers, says IRS

An important tax deadline is coming up for farmers.

“America has a pay-as-you-go tax system,” said Internal Revenue Service spokesman Michael Devine. “That means that as you earn income or receive during the year, you have to pay taxes. That’s why it’s taken out of your withholding. There’s special rules for people who are in the farming and agriculture business. Normally, they have to make those estimated payments once a quarter all year, but there are special rules for them. They can avoid making any of those estimated payments throughout the year if they file their tax return by March 1 and pay all of their taxes due.”

Farmers can still follow the traditional pattern of quarterly payments if they’d prefer.

“It’s just an option for people who are in special businesses like agriculture to avoid making those quarterly payments if you do your taxes,” said Devine. “It’s got to be done by March 1.”

Tax returns are coming in from across the country at an appropriate pace.

“As of February 16, we’ve received almost 42 million tax returns,” said Devine. “About 40 million of those, a little over 95 percent, have been filed electronically. Everybody’s doing what they should be doing. They’re working on their taxes. They’re getting them done. If you haven’t started, now’s a good time to do that. Make sure you’ve got all of the paperwork that you need before you start.”

Call your employer if you’re missing a W-2 or 1099, or contact the IRS for more help at irs.gov.