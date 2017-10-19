Some improvement on rural main street, survey says

Creighton University released its October Rural Mainstreet Index on Thursday and there was some improvement.

“This is a survey of bank CEOs in ten states, the rural areas of ten states including Kansas,” said Ernie Goss of Creighton University. “The overall index was up from last month in September. The negatives are getting less negative, however, agricultural commodity prices and agricultural income are just still not to the levels to see any real improvement at least in terms of income.”

The important thing to remember is that struggles on the farm affect more than just the rural portions of states.

“Whether you’re in Johnson County or Manhattan or wherever in Kansas, even though you don’t have a large agricultural sector, you feel it there as farmers spend less money in the urban and metropolitan areas in Kansas and the other nine states we survey,” said Goss.

Goss believes trade policy will be vital for the rural economy.

“Right now, you’ve got NAFTA, those negotiations have broken down,” said Goss. “That’s a big, big deal for agriculture. There’s a lot of sales going to both Mexico and Canada from Kansas and for that matter, all the states.”

The question is whether the current deal can be kept in spite of the conflict, or if there may be trade restrictions placed on future activity that isn’t there now. No one knows what might happen at this point.