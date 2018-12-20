Incentives are not necessarily always the best policy, says economist

Giving government incentives to bring in or increase jobs may seem good on the surface, but an economist with the Sandlian Center for Entrepreneurial Government at the Kansas Policy Institute expresses doubt about its overall effectiveness in growing the economy.

“Government economic development policy is like a bad game of Jenga,” said economist Michael Austin. “Policymakers remove a block of taxpayer dollars that was intended for government services and eventually, they have to pay that back. They do that by raising the tower of tax rates. The longer that game is played, the easier it is for the entire system to collapse.”

The problem is that real people spend real dollars on taxes. This isn’t theoretical.

“If I spend a dollar on a cup of coffee, I can’t use that same dollar to get a candy bar,” said Austin. “There’s a give and take that you have to consider. The State of Oklahoma did a really good job in at least trying to understand that issue. They created an incentive commission, where they looked at $465 million taxpayer dollars and simply asked where these credits and incentives still needed to be used.”

Austin says in a blog post, if government didn’t reward corporations with taxpayer dollars, income tax burdens would be roughly 9% lower, on average.

“The best way to understand good economic development policy is understanding how to economize those tax incentives,” said Austin. “I think the economist Thomas Sowell puts it perfectly, he says ‘there are no solutions, there are only trade-offs.’ ”

Policymakers might have to raise taxes, or cut spending if they choose to give taxpayer dollars to reward specific businesses.