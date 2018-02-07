Incentives not only reason businesses come to Kansas, says interim Commerce secretary

Kansas Interim Secretary of Commerce Robert North spoke to the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday on its economic development initiatives and STAR bonds. As part of that discussion, Representative Kristey Williams asked a question about return on investment.

“There’s always that idea of, but for, if they did not have the incentive, would they have grown their business?” asked Williams. “Would they have made their investment, would they have gone ahead with the training, but for the incentive? How do you measure that, but for piece, that’s a pretty hard one. I wanted to know if there was some way that you calculated that would be helpful.”

North’s answer was honest, but not definitive.

“That but for is probably the hardest component of economic development, because you never 100 percent can attribute a company’s decision to an incentive,” said North. “We can’t do that. It can’t be measured. Yes, we follow up with companies, we ask them, how important were incentives to your decision to come to Kansas, to continue to grow in Kansas? Incentives are in the top four or five factors that influence a company’s behavior and decision.”

There are other factors that weigh in.

“Workforce, logistics, geography, those things are equally as important,” said North. “We do know that if Kansas doesn’t have incentives, doesn’t have programs to at least compete with our surrounding states, that we’re not going to have an opportunity to showcase our good workforce and our wonderful geographic location and some of the logistics that make Kansas stand out.”

North analogized the incentives as the ante in the poker game of gaining business for the state. Without them, Kansas wouldn’t get a seat at the table.