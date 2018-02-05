WIBW News Now!

Incident in Perry results in Attempted Murder arrest

by on February 5, 2018 at 5:59 AM

A Kansas man is jailed on attempted murder charges.

Hays Post reports that just after midnight Sunday morning, 48-year-old Barclay Mead pointed a gun at a man in a bar in the 600 block of Ceday in Perry and said he was going to kill him, according to a release from Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

At that point, another bar patron punched Mead. First responders transported Mead to a hospital for treatment.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Mead was jailed on attempted murder and weapons charges.

He remains in jail and no bond is listed for him, according to the sheriff’s office booking report.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.