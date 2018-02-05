Incident in Perry results in Attempted Murder arrest

A Kansas man is jailed on attempted murder charges.

Hays Post reports that just after midnight Sunday morning, 48-year-old Barclay Mead pointed a gun at a man in a bar in the 600 block of Ceday in Perry and said he was going to kill him, according to a release from Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig.

At that point, another bar patron punched Mead. First responders transported Mead to a hospital for treatment.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, Mead was jailed on attempted murder and weapons charges.

He remains in jail and no bond is listed for him, according to the sheriff’s office booking report.