Included Task Force Announces First Event

Included is the name of a new task force in Topeka that is committed to be the authority on diversity and inclusion within businesses and organizations throughout the region.

“Companies participating in Included, we’re not making the claim that we’re the foremost experts in diversity,” said Deputy Mayor and Westar Energy representative Michelle De La Isla. “What we’re saying is that we want to make inclusion a priority, that we understand that we don’t have all the answers, but we are willing to reach across and say, can you help me understand and how can I make things better?”

The idea of diversity and inclusion has been a concern for years in the Capital City.

“This, by far, is probably the most momentum that I have witnessed since I have been in this community,” said GO Topeka’s Vice Chair for Diversity and Inclusion, Eugene Williams. “That’s been about eighteen to nineteen years.”

As Included moves forward it will host events that will help to garner awareness and insight into where the region is with regard to its workforce. The first of those events, a CEO roundup, is scheduled for next Monday, March 27th at 3 p.m.

“The CEO roundup is an opportunity for the community to develop a baseline to move forward while creating some initial efforts with awareness from peers,” said Lonnie Walker Jr., Diversity and Inclusion Analyst at Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka. “CEOs of various organizations have been invited to the event, both as panelists and as audience members.”

On the panel are Mark Ruelle of Westar Energy, Mark Yardley of Federal Home Loan Bank Topeka, Wendy Wells, Market President at US Bank and Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek of the Washburn University Foundation. The panel will be facilitated by Keith Warta, CEO of Bartlett & West. He also will represent the Topeka-Shawnee County Holistic Economic Development Strategy Committee. Before the panel discussion, young professionals will be allowed to speak about their perspectives on diversity and inclusion within the county. To learn more about Included, go online to in-cluded.org.