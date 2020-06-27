Increase in COVID-19 Cases Related to Attendance at Wild Horse Saloon
Increase in COVID-19 Cases Related to Attendance at Wild Horse Saloon
Topeka, Kan. – The Shawnee County Health Department has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases from contact tracing investigations related to the Wild Horse Saloon located at 3249 SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka, KS 66611. Anyone who attended the Wild Horse Saloon on June 19 and June 20, 2020, is at risk of exposure and should self-monitor for symptoms. Individuals are recommended to contact their primary care provider IF they develop any of the following symptoms:
- fever of 100.4 F or higher
- chills
- rigors
- myalgia (muscle pain or aches)
- malaise
- headache
- sore throat
- lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing)
- new olfactory and taste disorders
- diarrhea
Per the Shawnee County Re-Opening Guidelines, Bars and Night Clubs shall follow the specific guidance below.
Re-Opening Shawnee County for Business: Safety Requirements
- Open to 50% capacity based on the fire marshal’s occupancy limitations.
- Subject to limits of mass gatherings and social distancing
- They shall monitor waiting lines outside their doors and assure that social distancing requirements are followed. This requirement does not apply if the business operates only through a phone or online reservation system.
- Workers who have contact with customers, including wait staff, shall wear masks at all time and sanitize hands between tending different tables
- People with symptoms shall not enter or be allowed to remain in the premises
- If service at the counter is provided, there must be at least 6 feet of distance between adjacent chairs or bar stools.
As a reminder, human coronaviruses like the one that causes COVID-19 are most commonly spread through coughing and sneezing, personal contact like shaking hands, and touching a surface with the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There are simple steps everyone can take to help prevent spreading them:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick and only leave home for essential items.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.