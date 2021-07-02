Independence Day Safety Reminders

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Office of the State Fire Marshal, and Safe Kids Kansas remind Kansans of the importance of safety this Independence Day.
In 2020, there were a total of 180 injuries caused by fireworks in Kansas.
The person igniting the firework was most likely to be injured, and hands were the most common body part to be injured.
The majority of injuries occurred to those between the ages of 25 and 34, but there was also an increase in injuries to those between the ages of 45 and 54.
Bottle rockets and M80s are illegal in Kansas.
The use or sale of these banned fireworks is considered a crime under Kansas law.
It is also illegal in Kansas to shoot fireworks on or under any vehicle, on any public roadway, within 50 feet of a fireworks stand or where fireworks are stored, and at gas stations or any place liquid gas – including propane – is stored.