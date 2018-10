Independence, Kansas police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide.

According to a Facebook post from the department, officers were called around 2:20 Thursday morning to the southeast part of the city on a report of shots fired. Officers located a victim there that appeared to have been killed by a single gunshot wound.

The victim’s name is not being released, pending notification of family. If you have information on the case, call Independence police at (620) 332-1700.