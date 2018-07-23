Independent candidate Greg Orman launches tv ad campaign in governor’s race

Independent candidate Greg Orman has launched a television advertising campaign in the Kansas governor’s race even before securing a spot on the November ballot.

Orman’s campaign announced Monday that it has started airing the 30-second spot attacking the two-party system on broadcast and cable stations across the state. The Kansas City-area businessman potentially is the most serious independent candidate for governor since the 1930s. His unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate in 2014 received national attention.

Orman’s campaign has until August 6th to submit petitions with the signatures of 5,000 registered Kansas voters to get on the November ballot. His ad portrays a supermarket where consumers are offered only a red and a blue alternative for each product.

Orman argues in the spot that the two-party system is broken.