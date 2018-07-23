WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


80°F
Clear
Feels Like 82°
Winds NNE 4 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear91°
69°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear91°
63°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy93°
68°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm81°
60°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy83°
63°

Independent candidate Greg Orman launches tv ad campaign in governor’s race

by on July 23, 2018 at 4:03 PM (5 hours ago)

Independent candidate Greg Orman has launched a television advertising campaign in the Kansas governor’s race even before securing a spot on the November ballot.

Orman’s campaign announced Monday that it has started airing the 30-second spot attacking the two-party system on broadcast and cable stations across the state.  The Kansas City-area businessman potentially is the most serious independent candidate for governor since the 1930s.  His unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate in 2014 received national attention.

Orman’s campaign has until August 6th to submit petitions with the signatures of 5,000 registered Kansas voters to get on the November ballot.  His ad portrays a supermarket where consumers are offered only a red and a blue alternative for each product.

Orman argues in the spot that the two-party system is broken.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.