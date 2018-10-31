Independent Orman still sees path to win, in spite of polls

Independent candidate for governor Greg Orman says the polls that put him at less than 10 percent of support are wrong.

“We do have polling that’s different than what we’ve seen in the public,” said Orman. “People generally recognize that polling has been very inaccurate over the last half a dozen years. Polls showed that Donald Trump was going to get beat in a landslide. That certainly didn’t happen.”

Orman believes they have a path to winning, but it’s by growing the number of people who vote.

In many of these polls, they significantly underrepresent the participation of Independent voters. Ultimately, our core challenge here is to get Independent voters out and to the polls and to vote. There are 122,000 more Independent voters in Kansas than there are Democrats.”

Orman doesn’t agree that voters for him are wasting their votes.

“I think the only way you waste your vote is to vote for one more Democrat or one more Republican that’s not going to move this state forward,” said Orman. “The fact of the matter is, your vote is an expression of what you value. It’s about what you want the state to become. It’s about who you are as an individual. I tell people, you have a choice, you get to vote out of fear or you get to be brave, vote courageously. Vote for what you want, instead of what you’re afraid of.”

Advance voting is underway. The general election is November 6.