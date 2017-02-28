WIBW News Now!

Indian hometown grieves for engineer killed in Kansas bar

by on February 28, 2017 at 7:49 AM (23 mins ago)

Hundreds of grieving family and friends have tearfully mourned a 32-year-old engineer in his southern Indian hometown days after he was killed in an apparently racially motivated shooting in a crowded Kansas bar.

Tears rolled down the cheeks of Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s parents, Madhusudhan Rao and Vardhini, as his body was cremated Tuesday in Hyderabad, the capital of
Telangana state.

Losing a young family member is an unbearable pain, said P. L. Narayana, his uncle.

Kuchibhotla’s body reached Hyderabad from Newark, N.J., on Monday night.

Witnesses say the gunman yelled at Kuchibhotla and his friend to “get out of my country” and opened fire.

Kuchibhotla was killed and his friend and another bar patron were injured.

Adam Purinton of Olathe, Kansas, remains jailed on murder and attempted murder charges.

